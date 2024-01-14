South Point recorded a big victory over Mowrystown Whiteoak 77-38 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

South Point opened with a 20-8 advantage over Mowrystown Whiteoak through the first quarter.

The Pointers’ shooting roared in front for a 50-20 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

South Point charged to a 65-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time South Point and Mowrystown Whiteoak played in a 75-44 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and South Point took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 5 at South Point High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.