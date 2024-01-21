Pioneer North Central posted a narrow 47-44 win over Hicksville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Pioneer North Central darted in front of Hicksville 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 32-17 advantage at halftime over the Aces.

Pioneer North Central steamrolled to a 40-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Aces’ 21-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Hicksville squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Hicksville faced off against Archbold and Pioneer North Central took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Jan. 15 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.