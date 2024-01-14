Glouster Trimble notched a win against Bidwell River Valley 63-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Bidwell River Valley started on steady ground by forging an 18-14 lead over Glouster Trimble at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 30-29 advantage over the Tomcats at the end of the second quarter.

Glouster Trimble broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-43 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Tomcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

