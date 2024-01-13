New Lexington overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 48-31 win against Byesville Meadowbrook on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Byesville Meadowbrook showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 15-12 lead over the Colts at the half.

New Lexington stormed to a 32-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts narrowed the gap 17-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 5 at New Lexington High School.

