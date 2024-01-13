COLUMBUS — These were the Ohio high school boys basketball games from across the state on Friday night.

Only games reported to the Scorestream app were included in this roundup.

Andover Pymatuning Valley overwhelms Vienna Mathews

Andover Pymatuning Valley dismissed Vienna Mathews by an 81-57 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Vienna Mathews squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Vienna Mathews faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Windham on Jan. 5 at Windham High School.

Anna claims victory against Fort Loramie

Anna pushed past Fort Loramie for a 42-30 win at Anna High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Anna squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Anna faced off against St Henry and Fort Loramie took on Russia on Jan. 5 at Russia High School.

Arcanum carves slim margin over New Paris National Trail

Arcanum finally found a way to top New Paris National Trail 56-54 at New Paris National Trail High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcanum and New Paris National Trail squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Paris National Trail faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 5 at Arcanum High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe overwhelms Lewisburg Tri-County North

Arcanum Franklin Monroe dominated Lewisburg Tri-County North 67-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-7 advantage over Lewisburg Tri-County North through the first quarter.

The Jets’ shooting stormed in front for a 34-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe charged to a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets held on with a 17-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Dec. 29 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Ashville Teays Valley tops Amanda-Clearcreek

It was a tough night for Amanda-Clearcreek which was overmatched by Ashville Teays Valley in this 72-38 verdict.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Ashville Teays Valley took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Jan. 6 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Austintown-Fitch outlasts Warren Howland

Austintown-Fitch grabbed a 51-40 victory at the expense of Warren Howland at Austintown-Fitch High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Warren Howland squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Canfield and Warren Howland took on Warren Harding on Jan. 5 at Warren Howland High School.

Baltimore Liberty Union overcomes Circleville in seat-squirming affair

Baltimore Liberty Union finally found a way to top Circleville 60-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped in front of Circleville 22-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-24 at the intermission.

Circleville battled back to make it 44-36 in the third quarter.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 20-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Circleville and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Circleville took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 6 at Circleville High School.

Barnesville thwarts Sarahsville Shenandoah’s quest

Barnesville pushed past Sarahsville Shenandoah for a 62-49 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Barnesville High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Barnesville faced off against Hannibal River and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Shadyside on Jan. 5 at Shadyside High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon narrowly defeats Gibsonburg

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon grabbed a 64-47 victory at the expense of Gibsonburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 6 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Beaver Eastern posts win at Crown City South Gallia’s expense

Beaver Eastern grabbed a 63-49 victory at the expense of Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with a 9-8 edge over Beaver Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 24-20 lead at half.

Beaver Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-42 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Beaver Eastern faced off against Latham Western and Crown City South Gallia took on McDermott Northwest on Jan. 5 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Beavercreek sets early tone to dominate Springboro

Beavercreek took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springboro 64-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Beavercreek High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Beavercreek and Springboro squared off on Feb. 22, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Beavercreek faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Springboro took on Lebanon on Jan. 6 at Lebanon High School.

Bellbrook barely beats Hamilton Ross

Bellbrook finally found a way to top Hamilton Ross 68-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellbrook High on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bellbrook faced off against Carlisle and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Anderson on Jan. 6 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Belmont Union Local overwhelms Bellaire

Belmont Union Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellaire 76-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 25-11 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Jets opened a huge 46-26 gap over the Big Reds at the half.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 69-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Big Reds’ 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Bellaire and Belmont Union Local played in a 74-69 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bellaire faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Beloit West Branch slips past Salem

Beloit West Branch posted a narrow 49-44 win over Salem in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Salem squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Beloit West Branch took on Alliance on Jan. 5 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve earns narrow win over Mineral Ridge

Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Mineral Ridge 49-43 in a tough tilt at Berlin Center Western Reserve High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against McDonald and Mineral Ridge took on Lowellville on Jan. 5 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Bethel-Tate thwarts Blanchester’s quest

Bethel-Tate pushed past Blanchester for a 63-51 win at Bethel-Tate High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Blanchester faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bethel-Tate faced off against Felicity-Franklin Local and Blanchester took on East Canton on Jan. 5 at Blanchester High School.

Bloomdale Elmwood collects victory over McComb

Bloomdale Elmwood grabbed a 58-44 victory at the expense of McComb in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and McComb squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and McComb took on Arlington on Jan. 5 at McComb High School.

Bluffton overcomes Convoy Crestview in seat-squirming affair

Bluffton topped Convoy Crestview 53-52 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Convoy Crestview, as it began with a 20-7 edge over Bluffton through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 26-21 advantage over the Pirates at the end of the second quarter.

Convoy Crestview moved a slim margin over Bluffton as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Pirates’ defeat of the Knights.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Bluffton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Convoy Crestview faced off against Antwerp and Bluffton took on Van Buren on Jan. 6 at Bluffton High School.

Bowling Green collects victory over Holland Springfield

Bowling Green notched a win against Holland Springfield 62-44 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Bowling Green and Holland Springfield played in a 60-58 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bowling Green faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on Jan. 5 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Bridgeport bests Hundred

Bridgeport raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-62 win over Hundred in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bridgeport faced off against Richmond Edison.

Bristolville Bristol holds off Fairport Harbor Fairport

Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Fairport Harbor Fairport 73-72 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Vienna Mathews and Bristolville Bristol took on Kinsman Badger on Jan. 5 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central slips past Wintersville Indian Creek

Cadiz Harrison Central finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 52-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Jan. 12.

Cadiz Harrison Central opened with a 10-9 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Huskies fought to an 18-16 half margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 32-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied with a 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Huskies prevailed.

Last time Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 63-38 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Belmont Union Local on Jan. 5 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Caledonia River Valley pushes over Bellville Clear Fork

Caledonia River Valley handed Bellville Clear Fork a tough 84-69 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Bellville Clear Fork squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Milan Edison and Caledonia River Valley took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Jan. 6 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee crushes Bradford

Camden Preble Shawnee dismissed Bradford by a 79-39 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Camden Preble Shawnee and Bradford played in a 58-24 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against Middletown Madison and Bradford took on Sidney Fairlawn on Jan. 6 at Bradford High School.

Carey earns narrow win over Upper Sandusky

Carey finally found a way to top Upper Sandusky 53-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Carey and Upper Sandusky squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Upper Sandusky High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Carey faced off against Bucyrus.

Carlisle escapes close call with Brookville

Carlisle topped Brookville 62-56 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Carlisle and Brookville played in a 58-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Carlisle faced off against Bellbrook and Brookville took on Dayton Oakwood on Jan. 5 at Brookville High School.

Bloom-Carroll routs Columbus Hamilton Township

It was a tough night for Columbus Hamilton Township which was overmatched by Bloom-Carroll in this 86-58 verdict.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Ashville Teays Valley on Jan. 6 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Casstown Miami East secures a win over Covington

Casstown Miami East handed Covington a tough 51-39 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time Casstown Miami East and Covington played in a 70-33 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Casstown Miami East faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

Celina outlasts Kenton in extra sessions

Celina grabbed the final advantage in a 79-77 overtime victory over Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Celina and Kenton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Kenton faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Celina took on Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 6 at Celina High School.

Chagrin Falls barely beats Chesterland West Geauga

Chagrin Falls posted a narrow 55-47 win over Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Chagrin Falls faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon and Chesterland West Geauga took on Gates Mills Hawken on Jan. 4 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Chardon NDCL sprints past Mentor Lake Catholic

Chardon NDCL knocked off Mentor Lake Catholic 67-56 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Chardon NDCL and Mentor Lake Catholic faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Painesville Riverside and Chardon NDCL took on Barberton on Jan. 6 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Chesapeake sprints past Ironton Rock Hill

Chesapeake knocked off Ironton Rock Hill 57-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Chesapeake and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Chesapeake faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill took on Ironton on Jan. 5 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Cincinnati Gamble earns narrow win over Cincinnati College Prep

Cincinnati Gamble finally found a way to top Cincinnati College Prep 60-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati Gamble faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East.

Cincinnati Hills Christian tops Cincinnati North College Hill

It was a tough night for Cincinnati North College Hill which was overmatched by Cincinnati Hills Christian in this 88-27 verdict.

Last season, Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park.

Cincinnati McNicholas survives for narrow win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Cincinnati McNicholas posted a narrow 69-60 win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Middletown on Jan. 6 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Cincinnati Moeller overcomes Cincinnati Elder

Cincinnati Moeller pushed past Cincinnati Elder for a 48-34 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Moeller played in a 44-43 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Centerville and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Cincinnati Riverview East earns narrow win over Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts

Cincinnati Riverview East finally found a way to top Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts 42-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Cincinnati Gamble.

Cincinnati St. Xavier records thin win against Cincinnati La Salle

Cincinnati St. Xavier finally found a way to top Cincinnati La Salle 54-53 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Cincinnati La Salle and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 40-39 game on Feb. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati La Salle took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore escapes Liberty Township Lakota East in thin win

Cincinnati Sycamore finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 42-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last time Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 49-44 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Cincinnati La Salle on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills carves slim margin over Milford

Cincinnati Walnut Hills posted a narrow 53-50 win over Milford during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Milford.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Milford faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Loveland on Jan. 5 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Cleveland Heights barely beats Euclid

Cleveland Heights posted a narrow 77-68 win over Euclid in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Euclid faced off against Mentor and Cleveland Heights took on Lyndhurst Brush on Jan. 6 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

Coldwater holds off New Bremen

Coldwater topped New Bremen 46-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Coldwater and New Bremen faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Coldwater faced off against Elida and New Bremen took on Russia on Jan. 6 at Russia High School.

Columbiana overpowers Salineville Southern Local in thorough fashion

Columbiana earned a convincing 75-25 win over Salineville Southern Local at Salineville Southern Local High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Columbiana took on Leetonia on Jan. 5 at Leetonia High School.

Columbiana Crestview holds off Garrettsville Garfield

Columbiana Crestview posted a narrow 55-54 win over Garrettsville Garfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 3 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley narrowly defeats Columbus Bishop Watterson

Columbus Bishop Hartley eventually beat Columbus Bishop Watterson 62-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus Bishop Watterson played in a 40-39 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Plain City Alder and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Caledonia River Valley on Jan. 6 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Columbus Eastmoor pockets slim win over Columbus Marion-Franklin

Columbus Eastmoor finally found a way to top Columbus Marion-Franklin 66-65 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Marion-Franklin played in a 81-44 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Eastmoor took on Pickerington North on Jan. 6 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Columbus Northland overpowers Columbus Whetstone in thorough fashion

Columbus Northland handled Columbus Whetstone 65-27 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Whetstone squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Mifflin.

Columbus South rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Independence

Columbus South unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Independence 90-60 Friday at Columbus Independence High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Independence faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus South took on Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 6 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian tacks win on Granville Christian

Columbus Tree of Life Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-33 win over Granville Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Granville Christian faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Granville Christian took on Millersport on Dec. 29 at Millersport High School.

Columbus Walnut Ridge pushes over Columbus West

Columbus Walnut Ridge eventually beat Columbus West 66-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus West squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Columbus West.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Jan. 5 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Coshocton edges past McConnelsville Morgan in tough test

Coshocton finally found a way to top McConnelsville Morgan 63-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Coshocton faced off against Weirton Madonna and McConnelsville Morgan took on New Lexington on Jan. 5 at New Lexington High School.

Dayton Northridge escapes Sidney Lehman in thin win

Dayton Northridge topped Sidney Lehman 41-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Sidney Lehman faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sidney Lehman faced off against Troy Christian and Dayton Northridge took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 5 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

De Graff Riverside tops West Milton Milton-Union

De Graff Riverside collected a solid win over West Milton Milton-Union in a 55-37 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time West Milton Milton-Union and De Graff Riverside played in a 62-45 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, De Graff Riverside faced off against West Liberty-Salem and West Milton Milton-Union took on Dayton Northridge on Jan. 5 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Delaware sprints past Columbus Franklin Heights

Delaware eventually beat Columbus Franklin Heights 60-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Delaware and Columbus Franklin Heights played in a 52-33 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Delaware took on Dublin Scioto on Jan. 5 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley prevails over Thornville Sheridan

Dresden Tri-Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-53 win over Thornville Sheridan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Warsaw River View and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 5 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

East Liverpool dominates New Cumberland Oak Glen in convincing showing

East Liverpool scored early and often to roll over New Cumberland Oak Glen 77-51 for a West Virginia boys basketball victory at New Cumberland Oak Glen High on Jan. 12.

Last time East Liverpool and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 72-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and East Liverpool took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 5 at East Liverpool High School.

Eastlake North tops Chardon

Eastlake North pushed past Chardon for a 74-60 win on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Eastlake North a 12-8 lead over Chardon.

The Rangers opened a narrow 34-27 gap over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Eastlake North darted to a 47-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 27-25 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Eastlake North squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Eastlake North faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Chardon took on Chagrin Falls on Jan. 3 at Chardon High School.

Elida earns solid win over Lima Bath

Elida handed Lima Bath a tough 50-32 loss on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Elida faced off against Coldwater and Lima Bath took on Kenton on Jan. 5 at Lima Bath High School.

Fairfield squeezes past Cincinnati Princeton

Fairfield posted a narrow 48-44 win over Cincinnati Princeton at Cincinnati Princeton High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Princeton squared off on March 8, 2023 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Richmond Heights and Fairfield took on Mason on Jan. 5 at Mason High School.

Fayetteville-Perry slips past Peebles

Fayetteville-Perry finally found a way to top Peebles 47-45 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Fayetteville-Perry and Peebles squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Peebles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Peebles faced off against Winchester Eastern and Fayetteville-Perry took on Ripley RULH on Jan. 5 at Ripley RULH High School.

Findlay routs Sylvania Northview

Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sylvania Northview 66-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Findlay faced off against Sylvania Southview and Sylvania Northview took on Napoleon on Jan. 5 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton takes down Arcadia

Findlay Liberty-Benton dismissed Arcadia by a 60-35 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia played in a 62-20 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcadia faced off against Cory-Rawson and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Kenton on Jan. 6 at Kenton High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour prevails over Hunting Valley University

Gates Mills Gilmour earned a convincing 69-49 win over Hunting Valley University in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Hunting Valley University and Gates Mills Gilmour squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hunting Valley University faced off against Chardon NDCL and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Streetsboro on Jan. 6 at Streetsboro High School.

Gates Mills Hawken tacks win on Beachwood

It was a tough night for Beachwood which was overmatched by Gates Mills Hawken in this 92-69 verdict.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Beachwood faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Beachwood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Beachwood faced off against Painesville Harvey and Gates Mills Hawken took on Chesterland West Geauga on Jan. 4 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Geneva earns narrow win over Perry

Geneva topped Perry 53-50 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Geneva High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Perry and Geneva faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Geneva High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Geneva squared off with Conneaut in a basketball game.

Girard exhales after close call with Niles

Girard finally found a way to top Niles 38-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Girard and Niles faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Girard faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Niles took on Struthers on Jan. 5 at Niles McKinley High School.

Goshen earns stressful win over Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Goshen topped Clarksville Clinton-Massie 70-62 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Goshen and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Goshen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Goshen took on Hampton on Dec. 29 at Goshen High School.

Hamilton earns solid win over West Chester Lakota West

Hamilton grabbed a 41-30 victory at the expense of West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Hamilton and West Chester Lakota West faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Hamilton took on Hamilton Badin on Dec. 30 at Hamilton High School.

Harrod Allen East tops Ada

Harrod Allen East earned a convincing 65-45 win over Ada in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Harrod Allen East and Ada played in a 69-55 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ada faced off against Bluffton and Harrod Allen East took on North Baltimore on Jan. 6 at North Baltimore High School.

Hubbard slips past Cortland Lakeview

Hubbard topped Cortland Lakeview 63-60 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Hubbard and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Youngstown East on Jan. 5 at Hubbard High School.

Huber Heights Wayne secures a win over Miamisburg

Huber Heights Wayne eventually beat Miamisburg 80-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Miamisburg squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Huber Heights Wayne faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Miamisburg took on Springboro on Jan. 5 at Miamisburg High School.

Ironton defeats Gallipolis Gallia

Ironton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gallipolis Gallia 60-31 Friday at Gallipolis Gallia Academy on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ironton opened with a 12-8 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 33-16 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Ironton pulled to a 52-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Fighting Tigers 11-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last time Ironton and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 67-59 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Ironton took on Russell on Jan. 6 at Russell High School.

Jackson earns narrow win over Hillsboro

Jackson posted a narrow 58-57 win over Hillsboro in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time Jackson and Hillsboro played in a 47-41 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hillsboro faced off against Frankfort Adena and Jackson took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 2 at Jackson High School.

Jamestown Greeneview slips past Springfield Northeastern

Jamestown Greeneview posted a narrow 62-55 win over Springfield Northeastern in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Springfield Northeastern faced off against London Madison-Plains and Jamestown Greeneview took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Jan. 5 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Kalida pockets slim win over Fort Jennings

Kalida finally found a way to top Fort Jennings 59-56 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Kalida faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Fort Jennings took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 6 at Fort Jennings High School.

Kettering Alter tops Hamilton Badin

Kettering Alter notched a win against Hamilton Badin 66-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last time Hamilton Badin and Kettering Alter played in a 49-47 game on Feb. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Carroll on Jan. 5 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Kettering Fairmont earns stressful win over Clayton Northmont

Kettering Fairmont finally found a way to top Clayton Northmont 63-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Clayton Northmont faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Clayton Northmont faced off against Sidney and Kettering Fairmont took on Beavercreek on Jan. 5 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Kinsman Badger bests Warren Lordstown

Kinsman Badger scored early and often to roll over Warren Lordstown 90-48 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warren Lordstown faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger took on Bristolville Bristol on Jan. 5 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Kirtland claims victory against Middlefield Cardinal

Kirtland notched a win against Middlefield Cardinal 60-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Vienna Mathews and Kirtland took on Mantua Crestwood on Jan. 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Lakewood St. Edward slips past Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Lakewood St. Edward topped Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 67-58 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Toledo St John’s Jesuit faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Lakewood St Edward took on Centerville on Jan. 7 at Lakewood Saint Edward High School.

Lancaster tops Galloway Westland

Lancaster collected a solid win over Galloway Westland in a 70-55 verdict on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Lancaster and Galloway Westland played in a 62-55 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lancaster faced off against Reynoldsburg and Galloway Westland took on New Albany on Jan. 5 at Galloway Westland High School.

Circleville Logan Elm comes up short in matchup with Lancaster Fairfield Union

Lancaster Fairfield Union eventually beat Circleville Logan Elm 39-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Circleville on Jan. 6 at Circleville High School.

Latham Western squeezes past Oak Hill

Latham Western finally found a way to top Oak Hill 47-39 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Latham Western faced off against Beaver Eastern and Oak Hill took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Jan. 5 at Oak Hill High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae narrowly defeats Campbell Memorial

Leavittsburg LaBrae handed Campbell Memorial a tough 52-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Tough to find an edge early, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Campbell Memorial fashioned an 8-8 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to an 18-17 intermission margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Leavittsburg LaBrae darted to a 33-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Campbell Memorial faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Brookfield on Jan. 5 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lebanon earns stressful win over Cincinnati Anderson

Lebanon finally found a way to top Cincinnati Anderson 57-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Cincinnati Anderson and Lebanon played in a 71-55 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lebanon faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati Anderson took on Hamilton Ross on Jan. 6 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Leipsic survives for narrow win over Columbus Grove

Leipsic posted a narrow 61-59 win over Columbus Grove during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Columbus Grove and Leipsic played in a 54-50 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Leipsic faced off against Swanton and Columbus Grove took on Fort Jennings on Jan. 6 at Fort Jennings High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy survives for narrow win over Dublin Jerome

Lewis Center Olentangy finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 54-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 44-39 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Dublin Jerome faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Wheeling Park on Dec. 29 at Wheeling Park High School.

Lewis Center Orange dominates Thomas Worthington

Lewis Center Orange dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-38 win over Thomas Worthington at Thomas Worthington High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Orange and Thomas Worthington squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Thomas Worthington faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Lewis Center Orange took on Upper Arlington on Jan. 5 at Upper Arlington High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake secures a win over Richwood North Union

Lewistown Indian Lake eventually beat Richwood North Union 63-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time Richwood North Union and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 67-65 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 5 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Lexington dominates Wooster

Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-36 win against Wooster at Lexington High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lexington and Wooster faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Wooster High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lexington faced off against Galion and Wooster took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 29 at Wooster High School.

Lima rides to cruise-control win over Toledo Waite

Lima earned a convincing 81-14 win over Toledo Waite at Lima High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lima faced off against Toledo Start and Toledo Waite took on Archbold on Jan. 6 at Archbold High School.

Lima Shawnee crushes Defiance

Lima Shawnee scored early and often to roll over Defiance 67-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 19-12 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting darted in front for a 31-19 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lima Shawnee charged to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Lima Shawnee squared off on March 2, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lima Shawnee faced off against Delphos St John’s and Defiance took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at Defiance High School.

Lisbon dominates East Palestine

Lisbon handled East Palestine 82-54 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lisbon and East Palestine squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Palestine faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on Wellsville on Jan. 5 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas collects victory over Hartville Lake Center

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas notched a win against Hartville Lake Center 59-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Hartville Lake Center played in a 77-68 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hartville Lake Center faced off against Warren Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 29 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Lowellville takes down Sebring

Lowellville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-38 win over Sebring in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Lowellville and Sebring squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Sebring McKinley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lowellville faced off against Mineral Ridge and Sebring took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Jan. 5 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Madison exhales after close call with Ashtabula Edgewood

Madison finally found a way to top Ashtabula Edgewood 69-67 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 29-29 duel in the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 44-43 advantage at half over the Warriors.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Lima Perry and Madison took on Jefferson on Jan. 5 at Madison High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley exhales after close call with East Canton

Magnolia Sandy Valley finally found a way to top East Canton 48-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The first quarter gave Magnolia Sandy Valley a 10-7 lead over East Canton.

The Hornets moved ahead by earning a 21-20 advantage over the Cardinals at the end of the second quarter.

East Canton enjoyed a 36-30 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley to start the fourth quarter.

The Hornets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Cardinals won the session and the game with an 18-6 performance.

Last time Magnolia Sandy Valley and East Canton played in a 58-35 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Canton faced off against Blanchester.

Malvern thwarts Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley’s quest

Malvern pushed past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for a 59-44 win on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Malvern a 16-7 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

The Hornets registered a 29-17 advantage at half over the Trojans.

Malvern breathed fire to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 17-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Malvern and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 66-38 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Malvern took on Newcomerstown on Jan. 5 at Malvern High School.

Mantua Crestwood overcomes Burton Berkshire

Mantua Crestwood notched a win against Burton Berkshire 58-47 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Burton Berkshire faced off against Wickliffe and Mantua Crestwood took on Kirtland on Jan. 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local defeats New Knoxville

Maria Stein Marion Local scored early and often to roll over New Knoxville 60-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Knoxville faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at New Knoxville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against St Henry and New Knoxville took on Houston on Jan. 6 at Houston High School.

Marietta squeezes past Vincent Warren

Marietta posted a narrow 49-44 win over Vincent Warren for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Vincent Warren High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Marietta and Vincent Warren faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Vincent Warren faced off against Point Pleasant and Marietta took on New Concord Glenn on Jan. 6 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Marysville claims tight victory against Grove City Central Crossing

Marysville topped Grove City Central Crossing 67-59 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last time Marysville and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 56-28 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Marysville faced off against Columbus Centennial and Grove City Central Crossing took on Newark on Jan. 5 at Newark High School.

Massillon exhales after close call with Canton Central Catholic

Massillon posted a narrow 81-77 win over Canton Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Canton Central Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-18 advantage over Massillon as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ shooting darted in front for a 40-32 lead over the Crusaders at the half.

Massillon darted to a 61-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders narrowed the gap 29-20 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Massillon and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Akron Coventry and Massillon took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

McArthur Vinton County rides to cruise-control win over Wellston

McArthur Vinton County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-33 win over Wellston on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Wellston squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Greenfield McClain and Wellston took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 28 at Wellston High School.

McDermott Northwest takes down Willow Wood Symmes Valley

McDermott Northwest’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, McDermott Northwest faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Oak Hill on Jan. 5 at Oak Hill High School.

McDonald pushes over North Jackson Jackson-Milton

McDonald collected a solid win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a 74-62 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last time North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald played in a 78-70 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Atwater Waterloo and McDonald took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Jan. 5 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Mentor defeats Shaker Heights

Mentor raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-63 win over Shaker Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Recently on Jan. 5, Mentor squared off with Euclid in a basketball game.

Middletown overpowers Cincinnati Colerain in thorough fashion

Middletown dominated Cincinnati Colerain 77-45 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Middletown and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Middletown faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 5 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks escapes Cedarville in thin win

Milford Center Fairbanks finally found a way to top Cedarville 39-37 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Cedarville and Milford Center Fairbanks squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against St Paris Graham and Cedarville took on North Lewisburg Triad on Jan. 5 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Miller City delivers statement win over Continental

Miller City scored early and often to roll over Continental 63-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Miller City and Continental played in a 45-31 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miller City faced off against Defiance Tinora and Continental took on Defiance Ayersville on Jan. 6 at Continental High School.

Minerva darts by Carrollton

Minerva controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-42 win against Carrollton in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Minerva High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Minerva faced off against Alliance Marlington and Carrollton took on Salem on Jan. 5 at Carrollton High School.

Minford earns narrow win over West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

Minford posted a narrow 54-52 win over West Portsmouth West in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Minford and West Portsmouth West squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Minford High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Minford squared off with Lucasville Valley in a basketball game.

Monroe thwarts Trenton Edgewood’s quest

Monroe collected a solid win over Trenton Edgewood in a 56-45 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Franklin.

Mowrystown Whiteoak defeats Ripley RULH

Mowrystown Whiteoak scored early and often to roll over Ripley RULH 62-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Mowrystown Whiteoak and Ripley RULH played in a 57-54 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Ripley RULH took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 6 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Nelsonville-York earns stressful win over The Plains Athens

Nelsonville-York posted a narrow 63-54 win over The Plains Athens for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Nelsonville-York High on Jan. 12.

Last time Nelsonville-York and The Plains Athens played in a 46-37 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Nelsonville-York faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and The Plains Athens took on Greenfield McClain on Jan. 6 at Greenfield McClain High School.

New Albany exhales after close call with Pickerington Central

New Albany finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 57-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Pickerington high school Central on Jan. 12.

Last season, Pickerington Central and New Albany squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Albany faced off against Dover.

New Boston Glenwood squeezes past Franklin Furnace Green

New Boston Glenwood finally found a way to top Franklin Furnace Green 55-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Boston Glenwood High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Franklin Furnace Green took on Crown City South Gallia on Jan. 2 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

New Lexington comes from behind to stop Byesville Meadowbrook

New Lexington overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 48-31 win against Byesville Meadowbrook on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Byesville Meadowbrook showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 15-12 lead over the Colts at the half.

New Lexington stormed to a 32-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colts narrowed the gap 17-16 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Jan. 5 at New Lexington High School.

New Madison Tri-Village bests New Lebanon Dixie

New Madison Tri-Village recorded a big victory over New Lebanon Dixie 72-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time New Madison Tri-Village and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 53-49 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Belmont on Jan. 6 at Dayton Belmont High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local pockets slim win over Atwater Waterloo

New Middletown Springfield Local posted a narrow 43-40 win over Atwater Waterloo on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Sebring and Atwater Waterloo took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Jan. 5 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

New Philadelphia tops Mt. Vernon

New Philadelphia eventually beat Mt. Vernon 43-28 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-2 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Quakers fought to a 29-8 half margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Mt. Vernon fought back in the third quarter to make it 31-18.

The Quakers held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Philadelphia faced off against Zanesville and Mt Vernon took on Newark on Jan. 6 at Newark High School.

New Richmond overcomes Wilmington in seat-squirming affair

New Richmond finally found a way to top Wilmington 58-54 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time New Richmond and Wilmington played in a 63-47 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

New Riegel thwarts Elmore Woodmore’s quest

New Riegel knocked off Elmore Woodmore 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Riegel High on Jan. 12.

Elmore Woodmore showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-18 advantage over New Riegel as the first quarter ended.

The Bluejackets kept a 28-27 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

New Riegel jumped to a 44-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bluejackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 4, New Riegel faced off against Old Fort and Elmore Woodmore took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Jan. 6 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Newark records thin win against Pickerington North

Newark topped Pickerington North 56-53 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Pickerington North and Newark played in a 36-32 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Pickerington North faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Newark took on Mt Vernon on Jan. 6 at Newark High School.

Newton Falls routs Brookfield

Newton Falls dominated Brookfield 57-33 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Brookfield and Newton Falls faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Brookfield faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls took on Columbiana Crestview on Jan. 5 at Newton Falls High School.

North Canton Hoover earns stressful win over Canton McKinley

North Canton Hoover topped Canton McKinley 50-48 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley played in a 58-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, North Canton Hoover faced off against Massillon and Canton McKinley took on Uniontown Green on Jan. 5 at Canton McKinley High School.

Oak Harbor overwhelms Maumee

Oak Harbor rolled past Maumee for a comfortable 69-48 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Maumee and Oak Harbor faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Maumee High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Maumee faced off against Bowling Green Otsego and Oak Harbor took on Fostoria on Jan. 6 at Oak Harbor High School.

Ontario earns narrow win over Marengo Highland

Ontario finally found a way to top Marengo Highland 57-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Ontario and Marengo Highland played in a 51-39 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ontario faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Ashland Crestview on Jan. 6 at Marengo Highland High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf survives for narrow win over St. Marys

Ottawa-Glandorf topped St. Marys 74-65 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and St Marys faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, St Marys faced off against Versailles and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Liberty Center on Jan. 6 at Liberty Center High School.

Ottoville prevails over Delphos Jefferson

Ottoville recorded a big victory over Delphos Jefferson 63-43 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Ottoville and Delphos Jefferson faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Celina and Ottoville took on Minster on Jan. 6 at Minster High School.

Painesville Riverside slips past Chagrin Falls Kenston

Painesville Riverside posted a narrow 57-52 win over Chagrin Falls Kenston in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Painesville Riverside faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Copley on Jan. 2 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

Pandora-Gilboa dominates Vanlue

Pandora-Gilboa scored early and often to roll over Vanlue 60-21 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Vanlue faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Vanlue faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Pandora-Gilboa took on Van Buren on Jan. 5 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Peninsula Woodridge earns solid win over Mogadore Field

Peninsula Woodridge handed Mogadore Field a tough 56-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Peninsula Woodridge moved in front of Mogadore Field 22-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting darted in front for a 36-24 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Peninsula Woodridge pulled to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons closed the lead with a 12-11 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Peninsula Woodridge and Mogadore Field played in a 64-46 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mogadore Field faced off against Norton.

Plain City Shekinah Christian bests Westerville Genoa Christian

Plain City Shekinah Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Westerville Genoa Christian 63-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Recently on Jan. 6, Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off with Mansfield St Peters in a basketball game.

Pleasant Hill Newton earns stressful win over Ansonia

Pleasant Hill Newton posted a narrow 61-52 win over Ansonia for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ansonia High on Jan. 12.

Recently on Jan. 5, Ansonia squared off with New Madison Tri-Village in a basketball game.

Point Pleasant takes advantage of early margin to defeat Beverly Fort Frye

Point Pleasant took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Beverly Fort Frye 58-39 in West Virginia boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Point Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Point Pleasant faced off against Vincent Warren and Beverly Fort Frye took on Marietta on Jan. 5 at Marietta High School.

Pomeroy Meigs tacks win on Bidwell River Valley

Pomeroy Meigs raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-44 win over Bidwell River Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Pomeroy Meigs jumped in front of Bidwell River Valley 15-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Marauders fought to a 37-20 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs steamrolled to a 57-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Marauders held on with a 21-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 29, Pomeroy Meigs squared off with Reedsville Eastern in a basketball game.

Portsmouth Clay edges past Portsmouth Sciotoville East in tough test

Portsmouth Clay finally found a way to top Portsmouth Sciotoville East 53-50 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Portsmouth Clay and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against McDermott Northwest and Portsmouth Clay took on Ripley RULH on Jan. 6 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame dominates Ironton St. Joseph in convincing showing

Portsmouth Notre Dame raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-51 win over Ironton St. Joseph in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Ironton St Joseph and Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Ironton Saint Joseph Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Greenup County and Ironton St Joseph took on Chesapeake on Dec. 30 at Chesapeake High School.

Proctorville Fairland overwhelms Coal Grove

Proctorville Fairland earned a convincing 68-38 win over Coal Grove in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Coal Grove faced off against Raceland and Proctorville Fairland took on South Point on Jan. 5 at South Point High School.

Racine Southern barely beats Reedsville Eastern

Racine Southern finally found a way to top Reedsville Eastern 57-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Racine Southern faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking and Reedsville Eastern took on Waterford on Jan. 5 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Gahanna Lincoln comes up short in matchup with Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg eventually beat Gahanna Lincoln 69-56 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Reynoldsburg faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Dublin Jerome and Reynoldsburg took on Lancaster on Jan. 5 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Russia dominates Jackson Center in convincing showing

Russia dismissed Jackson Center by a 58-34 count in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Russia and Jackson Center faced off on March 10, 2023 at Russia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Russia faced off against New Bremen and Jackson Center took on Troy Christian on Jan. 6 at Jackson Center High School.

Shelby records thin win against Marion Pleasant

Shelby topped Marion Pleasant 57-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marion Pleasant, as it began with a 21-14 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 38-24 lead at half.

Marion Pleasant moved ahead by earning a 43-38 advantage over Shelby at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 19-7 rally, but the Whippets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shelby and Marion Pleasant faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Marion Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marion Harding and Shelby took on Lexington on Dec. 30 at Lexington High School.

Sidney denies Troy’s challenge

Sidney grabbed a 55-44 victory at the expense of Troy on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Sidney and Troy fashioned a 9-9 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a close 27-24 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Sidney darted to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

Last season, Troy and Sidney squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Troy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Troy faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Sidney took on Bellefontaine on Jan. 6 at Bellefontaine High School.

South Point’s speedy start jolts Portsmouth

South Point took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Portsmouth 83-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last time South Point and Portsmouth played in a 58-56 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Portsmouth faced off against Chesapeake and South Point took on Proctorville Fairland on Jan. 5 at South Point High School.

South Webster pushes over Waverly

South Webster notched a win against Waverly 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Waverly and South Webster played in a 67-46 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Waverly faced off against Piketon and South Webster took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 5 at Wheelersburg High School.

Spencerville overpowers Van Wert Lincolnview in thorough fashion

Spencerville earned a convincing 67-42 win over Van Wert Lincolnview during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Spencerville moved in front of Van Wert Lincolnview 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats registered a 33-20 advantage at half over the Lancers.

Spencerville pulled to a 56-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Lancers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Spencerville and Van Wert Lincolnview faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Van Wert and Spencerville took on Leipsic on Jan. 5 at Spencerville High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge records thin win against New Carlisle Tecumseh

Springfield Kenton Ridge finally found a way to top New Carlisle Tecumseh 62-54 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 5, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Plain City Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 6 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Springfield Northwestern outlasts Bellefontaine Logan

Springfield Northwestern notched a win against Bellefontaine Logan 44-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Springfield Northwestern and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 5 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Springfield Shawnee delivers statement win over St. Paris Graham

Springfield Shawnee dominated St. Paris Graham 66-32 on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 14-8 lead over St. Paris Graham.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Falcons inched back to a 23-21 deficit.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 48-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with an 18-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Springfield Shawnee and St Paris Graham played in a 45-40 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, St Paris Graham faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Shawnee took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 6 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon overwhelms Norwood

St. Bernard Roger Bacon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-38 win over Norwood in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon darted in front of Norwood 18-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 31-17 lead over the Indians at the half.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon roared to a 57-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati La Salle and Norwood took on Hamilton New Miami on Dec. 28 at Norwood High School.

Minster falls to St. Henry in OT

St. Henry used overtime to slip past Minster 62-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time St Henry and Minster played in a 65-53 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Minster faced off against Ottoville and St Henry took on Anna on Jan. 6 at Anna High School.

St. Clairsville pushes over East Liverpool Beaver

St. Clairsville eventually beat East Liverpool Beaver 73-62 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time St Clairsville and East Liverpool Beaver played in a 76-61 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cambridge and St Clairsville took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 5 at St. Clairsville Saint Clairsville High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway sprints past Caldwell

Sugarcreek Garaway handed Caldwell a tough 58-44 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 16-11 advantage over Caldwell through the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 26-26 as the third quarter started.

Sugarcreek Garaway moved ahead over Caldwell when the fourth quarter began 44-34.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Caldwell squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Jan. 7, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Martins Ferry and Caldwell took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 5 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut defeats Canal Winchester

Sunbury Big Walnut rolled past Canal Winchester for a comfortable 69-29 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Canal Winchester faced off on Feb. 18, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Canal Winchester faced off against Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Westerville North on Jan. 5 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe dominates Greenville

Tipp City Tippecanoe unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Greenville 81-20 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Greenville faced off against Piqua and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Sidney on Jan. 5 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toronto races in front to defeat Rayland Buckeye Local

A swift early pace pushed Toronto past Rayland Buckeye Local Friday 60-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toronto faced off against Steubenville and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Caldwell on Jan. 5 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont posts win at Strasburg’s expense

Uhrichsville Claymont knocked off Strasburg 55-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Strasburg and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Jan. 5 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Uniontown Green exhales after close call with Massillon Jackson

Uniontown Green topped Massillon Jackson 73-72 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Massillon Jackson High on Jan. 12.

Last time Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green played in a 53-38 game on March 2, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Massillon Jackson faced off against Massillon Perry and Uniontown Green took on Canton McKinley on Jan. 5 at Canton McKinley High School.

Uniontown Lake outlasts Lima Perry

Uniontown Lake grabbed a 58-48 victory at the expense of Lima Perry during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lima Perry faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Uniontown Lake took on Canton GlenOak on Jan. 5 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Upper Arlington finds OT victory against Dublin Coffman

Upper Arlington used overtime to slip past Dublin Coffman 52-50 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington played in a 45-35 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Upper Arlington faced off against Lewis Center Orange and Dublin Coffman took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 5 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Urbana escapes Plain City Alder in thin win

Urbana posted a narrow 59-57 win over Plain City Alder in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Urbana and Plain City Alder faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Urbana faced off against London and Plain City Alder took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Jan. 5 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Van Buren secures a win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Van Buren pushed past Mt. Blanchard Riverdale for a 59-44 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Van Buren High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Van Buren and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Van Buren faced off against Bluffton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Arcadia on Jan. 5 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Wapakoneta sprints past Van Wert

Wapakoneta knocked off Van Wert 44-30 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Wapakoneta faced off against St Marys and Van Wert took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Jan. 6 at Van Wert High School.

Warren Champion barely beats Youngstown Liberty

Warren Champion finally found a way to top Youngstown Liberty 70-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last time Youngstown Liberty and Warren Champion played in a 48-44 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warren Champion faced off against Campbell Memorial and Youngstown Liberty took on Akron Garfield on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Warren Harding survives for narrow win over Youngstown Boardman

Warren Harding topped Youngstown Boardman 47-41 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last season, Warren Harding and Youngstown Boardman faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warren Harding faced off against Warren Howland and Youngstown Boardman took on Massillon on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Warren Kennedy dominates Ravenna Southeast

Warren Kennedy earned a convincing 74-41 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic High on Jan. 12.

Warren Kennedy opened with a 16-6 advantage over Ravenna Southeast through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 38-21 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Warren Kennedy roared to a 62-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

Last time Warren Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast played in a 66-42 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warren Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center and Ravenna Southeast took on Rootstown on Jan. 5 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Warsaw River View thwarts Duncan Falls Philo’s quest

Warsaw River View notched a win against Duncan Falls Philo 62-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Warsaw River View and Duncan Falls Philo played in a 78-56 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warsaw River View faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo took on Richmond Edison on Dec. 30 at Richmond Edison High School.

Washington Court House Washington barely beats Chillicothe

Washington Court House Washington posted a narrow 62-54 win over Chillicothe in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Chillicothe squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Chillicothe took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Jan. 6 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Wellsville delivers statement win over Leetonia

Wellsville scored early and often to roll over Leetonia 61-31 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 12.

Last time Wellsville and Leetonia played in a 63-30 game on Jan. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Wellsville faced off against Lisbon and Leetonia took on Columbiana on Jan. 5 at Leetonia High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood thwarts New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic’s quest

West Lafayette Ridgewood collected a solid win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in a 35-16 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

In recent action on Jan. 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Strasburg on Jan. 5 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Westerville Central overwhelms Hilliard Darby

Westerville Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-53 win over Hilliard Darby in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Westerville Central and Hilliard Darby squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Westerville Central faced off against Lewis Center Orange and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Westerville North crushes Dublin Scioto

Westerville North rolled past Dublin Scioto for a comfortable 70-39 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 12.

Last time Westerville North and Dublin Scioto played in a 58-47 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Dublin Scioto faced off against Delaware and Westerville North took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 5 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Westerville South tops Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Westerville South eventually beat Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 70-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 12.

Last season, Westerville South and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Westerville South took on Canal Winchester on Jan. 5 at Westerville South High School.

Wheelersburg escapes close call with Lucasville Valley

Wheelersburg topped Lucasville Valley 57-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last time Wheelersburg and Lucasville Valley played in a 61-54 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Wheelersburg faced off against South Webster and Lucasville Valley took on Minford on Jan. 5 at Minford High School.

Wickliffe claims tight victory against Orwell Grand Valley

Wickliffe topped Orwell Grand Valley 64-61 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Wickliffe and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 73-68 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wickliffe faced off against Burton Berkshire and Orwell Grand Valley took on Conneaut on Dec. 29 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Willoughby South earns stressful win over Mayfield Village Mayfield

Willoughby South topped Mayfield Village Mayfield 51-48 in a tough tilt on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Willoughby South and Mayfield Village Mayfield played in a 69-50 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Willoughby South faced off against Lima Perry.

Winchester Eastern prevails over Lynchburg-Clay

It was a tough night for Lynchburg-Clay which was overmatched by Winchester Eastern in this 66-43 verdict.

Last season, Lynchburg-Clay and Winchester Eastern squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Winchester Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lynchburg-Clay faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Winchester Eastern took on Peebles on Jan. 5 at Peebles High School.

Windham claims victory against Cortland Maplewood

Windham pushed past Cortland Maplewood for a 62-52 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cortland Maplewood High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Windham and Cortland Maplewood faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Mogadore and Windham took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 5 at Windham High School.

Wintersville Jefferson Christian overwhelms East Liverpool Christian

Wintersville Jefferson Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-49 win over East Liverpool Christian in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Woodsfield Monroe Central sprints past Hannibal River

Woodsfield Monroe Central collected a solid win over Hannibal River in a 46-35 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 14-6 advantage over Hannibal River through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Pilots inched back to a 24-19 deficit.

Woodsfield Monroe Central jumped to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Hannibal River faced off against Barnesville and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on New Martinsville Magnolia on Jan. 5 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Worthington Christian outlasts Columbus Bishop Ready

Worthington Christian handed Columbus Bishop Ready a tough 61-50 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Bishop Ready on Jan. 12.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Worthington Christian squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Worthington Christian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Worthington Christian took on Whitehall-Yearling on Jan. 6 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Piqua comes up short in matchup with Xenia

Xenia eventually beat Piqua 46-33 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 12.

Last season, Piqua and Xenia squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Xenia faced off against Bellefontaine and Piqua took on Greenville on Jan. 5 at Piqua High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian dominates Yellow Springs

Xenia Legacy Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-34 win against Yellow Springs on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 26-9 advantage over Yellow Springs through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense charged in front for a 42-15 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian charged to a 58-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Yellow Springs faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Yellow Springs took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Jan. 5 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Youngstown Ursuline earns solid win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Youngstown Ursuline eventually beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 69-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Hartville Lake Center and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on East Liverpool on Jan. 5 at East Liverpool High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian thwarts Hanoverton United’s quest

Youngstown Valley Christian eventually beat Hanoverton United 63-52 at Hanoverton United High on Jan. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and Hanoverton United faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hanoverton United faced off against Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Salineville Southern Local on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Zanesville Maysville pushes over New Concord Glenn

Zanesville Maysville grabbed a 45-28 victory at the expense of New Concord Glenn for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 12.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 16-4 advantage over New Concord Glenn through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Little Muskies at halftime.

Zanesville Maysville stormed to a 36-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Muskies closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Concord Glenn faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Thornville Sheridan and New Concord Glenn took on Marietta on Jan. 6 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.