New Lexington earned a convincing 68-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan at New Lexington High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Lexington opened with a 21-5 advantage over McConnelsville Morgan through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 40-14 half margin at the Raiders’ expense.

New Lexington pulled to a 57-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers and the Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last time New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 49-35 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Lexington faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and McConnelsville Morgan took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 30 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.