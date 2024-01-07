Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 64-57 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 70-60 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Lancaster and Ashville Teays Valley took on Upper Arlington on Dec. 30 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.