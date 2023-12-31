Lexington topped Shelby 61-57 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 30.

Lexington opened with a 14-11 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Whippets with a 27-25 lead over the Minutemen heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lexington and Shelby locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Minutemen held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Shelby took on Caledonia River Valley on Dec. 21 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

