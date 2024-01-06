Hunting Valley University finally found a way to top Chardon NDCL 72-69 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hunting Valley University High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Chardon NDCL and Hunting Valley University faced off on Feb. 5, 2022 at Hunting Valley University School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hunting Valley University faced off against Granville and Chardon NDCL took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 29 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

