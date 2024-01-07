Antwerp posted a narrow 48-43 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 15-9 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Archers opened a modest 22-16 gap over the Knights at the half.

Antwerp jumped to a 38-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Archers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Antwerp faced off against Edgerton and Convoy Crestview took on Ottoville on Dec. 29 at Ottoville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.