Delaware controlled the action to earn an impressive 86-64 win against Dublin Scioto in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Delaware a 28-17 lead over Dublin Scioto.

The Pacers’ offense charged in front for a 46-28 lead over the Irish at halftime.

Dublin Scioto showed some mettle by fighting back to a 61-45 count in the third quarter.

The Pacers held on with a 25-19 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware and Dublin Scioto faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Delaware faced off against Delaware Berlin and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Independence on Dec. 30 at Columbus Independence High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.