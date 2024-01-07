Columbus Bishop Ready collected a solid win over Springfield Shawnee in a 48-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 15-13 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Silver Knights opened a small 24-18 gap over the Braves at the half.

Columbus Bishop Ready darted to a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Knights and the Braves each scored in the final quarter.

Last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Springfield Shawnee played in a 64-49 game on Jan. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Plain City Alder and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Elyria on Dec. 29 at Elyria High School.

