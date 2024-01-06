Youngstown Valley Christian rolled past Salineville Southern Local for a comfortable 73-31 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Salineville Southern Local took on Toronto on Dec. 23 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.