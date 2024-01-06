New Middletown Springfield Local recorded a big victory over Sebring 61-23 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Middletown Springfield Local opened with a 31-11 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 33-13 lead over the Trojans at the half.

New Middletown Springfield Local thundered to a 54-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Sebring faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sebring faced off against Orrville Kingsway Christian and New Middletown Springfield Local took on East Palestine on Dec. 29 at East Palestine High School.

