Newark scored early and often to roll over Grove City Central Crossing 67-29 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Newark and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Feb. 7, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Newark faced off against Painesville Riverside and Grove City Central Crossing took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 27 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

