London pushed past Urbana for a 52-38 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave London a 13-12 lead over Urbana.

The Hillclimbers moved ahead by earning a 21-17 advantage over the Red Raiders at the end of the second quarter.

Urbana darted a modest margin over London as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Red Raiders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-38 scoring margin.

Last season, London and Urbana faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, London faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Urbana took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 29 at St Paris Graham High School.

