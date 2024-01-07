Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-48 win against Liberty Center at Liberty Center High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 22-12 advantage over Liberty Center through the first quarter.

The Tigers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 33-24 intermission margin.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire to a 59-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 17-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty Center squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Liberty Center faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Lima Central Catholic on Dec. 30 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

