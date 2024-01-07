Clarksville Clinton-Massie trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for an 87-51 win over Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mowrystown Whiteoak started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Clarksville Clinton-Massie at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 38-29 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie pulled to a 63-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Manchester and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Blanchester on Dec. 30 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.