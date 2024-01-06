Berlin Center Western Reserve notched a win against McDonald 38-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Berlin Center Western Reserve a 10-7 lead over McDonald.

McDonald bowed its back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-18.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted to a 29-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and McDonald faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Hubbard and McDonald took on Columbiana Crestview on Dec. 29 at McDonald High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.