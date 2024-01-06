Milford Center Fairbanks handed Jamestown Greeneview a tough 60-46 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jamestown Greeneview, as it began with a 15-12 edge over Milford Center Fairbanks through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-22 lead at halftime.

Milford Center Fairbanks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Jamestown Greeneview.

The Panthers held on with a 20-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Grove City Christian and Jamestown Greeneview took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 28 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.