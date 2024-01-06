Lewistown Indian Lake finally found a way to top Springfield Shawnee 67-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Springfield Shawnee High on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Lewistown Indian Lake a 20-6 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Lakers opened a huge 40-21 gap over the Braves at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Springfield Shawnee got within 52-41.

The Braves managed a 24-15 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Plain City Alder and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

