Elida topped Coldwater 44-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Elida opened with a 15-8 advantage over Coldwater through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a small 28-16 gap over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Coldwater didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 38-30 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers managed a 12-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Elida and Coldwater squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coldwater faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Elida took on New Bremen on Dec. 29 at New Bremen High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.