Ironton finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 51-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Ironton Rock Hill started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 19-18 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

Ironton darted to a 37-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Tigers and the Redmen each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Ironton took on Ona Cabell Midland on Dec. 28 at Ironton High School.

