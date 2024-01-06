Cincinnati La Salle posted a narrow 54-45 win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati La Salle and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Jan. 4, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against North Raleigh Christian and Cincinnati La Salle took on Tallahassee St. John Paul II on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

