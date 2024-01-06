A swift early pace pushed Malvern past Newcomerstown Friday 87-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Malvern opened with a 34-15 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a towering 52-28 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Malvern pulled to a 66-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Newcomerstown faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Malvern faced off against Kidron Central Christian and Newcomerstown took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 29 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.