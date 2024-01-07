Cincinnati Sycamore collected a solid win over Cincinnati La Salle in a 41-31 verdict at Cincinnati Sycamore High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati La Salle faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Milford and Cincinnati La Salle took on Tallahassee St. John Paul II on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

