Beaver Eastern’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Latham Western 65-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Latham Western High on Jan. 5.

Beaver Eastern opened with an 18-7 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a close 33-21 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and Latham Western squared off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Latham Western High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Latham Western faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking and Beaver Eastern took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 21 at West Portsmouth West High School.

