Lima Central Catholic eventually beat Defiance 54-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds kept a 23-19 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Lima Central Catholic darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Defiance faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Lima Central Catholic squared off with Ottawa-Glandorf in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.