Russell collected a solid win over Ironton in a 72-57 verdict in Kentucky boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Russell a 23-8 lead over Ironton.

The Fighting Tigers drew within 36-32 at the half.

Russell darted to a 51-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Russell and Ironton played in a 53-47 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ironton faced off against Ona Cabell Midland.

