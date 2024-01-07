Frankfort Adena dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-57 win over Hillsboro in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Frankfort Adena a 23-16 lead over Hillsboro.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 37-31.

Frankfort Adena charged to a 60-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 20-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Hillsboro faced off against Greenfield McClain and Frankfort Adena took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 30 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.