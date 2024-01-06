McDermott Northwest took full advantage of overtime to defeat Crown City South Gallia 49-46 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Crown City South Gallia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over McDermott Northwest as the first quarter ended.

The Rebels moved ahead by earning a 17-14 advantage over the Mohawks at the end of the second quarter.

McDermott Northwest broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-25 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Mohawks and the Rebels locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

McDermott Northwest held on with a 7-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest took on Waverly on Dec. 22 at Waverly High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.