Warren Kennedy fought back from a slow start and rolled to 80-63 win over Hartville Lake Center in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Hartville Lake Center started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Warren Kennedy at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 37-32 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Warren Kennedy jumped to a 62-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-18 in the final quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Hartville Lake Center Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hartville Lake Center faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Warren Kennedy took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 29 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.