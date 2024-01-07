Mantua Crestwood posted a narrow 65-59 win over Kirtland at Mantua Crestwood High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Mantua Crestwood a 12-11 lead over Kirtland.

The Red Devils fought to a 30-29 half margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Mantua Crestwood moved to a 48-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-17 in the final quarter.

Last time Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood played in a 68-59 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Kirtland took on Independence on Dec. 29 at Independence High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.