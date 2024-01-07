Springfield Kenton Ridge earned a convincing 59-39 win over Richwood North Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Springfield Kenton Ridge High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 29 at Richwood North Union High School.

