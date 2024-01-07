Gibsonburg rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 74-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Gibsonburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 38-20 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Gibsonburg breathed fire to a 65-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Arcadia and Gibsonburg took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Dec. 27 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

