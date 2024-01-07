Hilliard Bradley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 65-35 win over Columbus South on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 25-2 lead over Columbus South.

The Bulldogs showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 37-16.

Hilliard Bradley roared to a 47-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus South faced off against Mansfield and Hilliard Bradley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

