Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Chillicothe Huntington 43-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Nelsonville-York High on Jan. 3.

Chillicothe Huntington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Nelsonville-York as the first quarter ended.

The Huntsmen had a 23-22 edge on the Buckeyes at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nelsonville-York broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

The Huntsmen rallied with a 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Buckeyes prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Nelsonville-York faced off against Waterford and Chillicothe Huntington took on Ripley RULH on Dec. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

