Dresden Tri-Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling Warsaw River View from start to finish for a 74-32 victory at Warsaw River View High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Warsaw River View faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

