Sugarcreek Garaway finally found a way to top Martins Ferry 56-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 7.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sugarcreek Garaway and Martins Ferry settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.

The Purple Riders moved ahead by earning a 27-26 advantage over the Pirates at the end of the second quarter.

Sugarcreek Garaway broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-38 lead over Martins Ferry.

The Pirates held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Martins Ferry faced off against Belmont Union Local.

