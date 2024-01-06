It took extra time, but McArthur Vinton County finally beat Greenfield McClain 74-69 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Greenfield Mcclain High on Jan. 5.

Greenfield McClain showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-9 advantage over McArthur Vinton County as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 37-17 lead into intermission.

Greenfield McClain moved ahead by earning a 46-39 advantage over McArthur Vinton County at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Vikings and the Tigers locked in a 59-59 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with McArthur Vinton County and Greenfield McClain locked in a 66-66 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

Last time McArthur Vinton County and Greenfield McClain played in a 67-54 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Greenfield McClain faced off against Frankfort Adena and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe on Dec. 28 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

