Zanesville Maysville handed Thornville Sheridan a tough 79-66 loss on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Zanesville Maysville darted in front of Thornville Sheridan 25-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 43-29 gap over the Generals at the half.

Zanesville Maysville steamrolled to a 64-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals managed an 18-15 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Thornville Sheridan squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Carrollton and Thornville Sheridan took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 29 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

