Mt. Vernon dented the scoreboard first, but Newark responded to earn a 51-32 decision on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Newark at the end of the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets jumped a tight margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Newark broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-24 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Newark and Mt Vernon faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Newark faced off against Painesville Riverside and Mt Vernon took on Wooster on Dec. 29 at Wooster High School.

