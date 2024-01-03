Washington Court House Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-42 win against Gallipolis Gallia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline and Gallipolis Gallia took on Chesapeake on Dec. 19 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

