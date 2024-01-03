Plain City Alder took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus Bishop Hartley 69-67 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Plain City Alder opened with a 12-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley through the first quarter.

The Hawks had a 25-24 edge on the Pioneers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Hartley enjoyed a 43-37 lead over Plain City Alder to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Pioneers and the Hawks locked in a 60-60 stalemate.

Plain City Alder held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Plain City Alder squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Plain City Alder took on New Bremen on Dec. 23 at New Bremen High School.

