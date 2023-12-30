Hilliard Davidson earned a convincing 54-26 win over Hilliard Darby for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hilliard Darby High on Dec. 29.

Last time Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Darby played in a 61-47 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hilliard Darby faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Davidson took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 23 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.