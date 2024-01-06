St. Henry topped Maria Stein Marion Local 63-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 11-7 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local.

The Redskins opened a slim 25-21 gap over the Flyers at the half.

St. Henry darted to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 20-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry squared off on March 3, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Henry faced off against Fort Recovery and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 30 at Wapakoneta High School.

