Canton Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 68-37 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Mogadore and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Warren Kennedy on Dec. 22 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

