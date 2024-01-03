Jackson posted a narrow 57-54 win over Wheelersburg at Jackson High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wheelersburg started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Jackson at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates darted a tight margin over the Ironmen as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jackson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-33 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Ironmen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 21-16 in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Jackson faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Wheelersburg took on Latham Western on Dec. 22 at Wheelersburg High School.

