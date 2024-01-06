St. Clairsville grabbed a 65-54 victory at the expense of Martins Ferry at St. Clairsville High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with St. Clairsville and Martins Ferry settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Red Devils opened a thin 32-25 gap over the Purple Riders at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Martins Ferry got within 46-40.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-14 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Clairsville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Martins Ferry took on Bellaire on Dec. 29 at Bellaire High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.