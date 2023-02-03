An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Columbus Eastmoor turned out the lights on Columbus Marion-Franklin 81-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.
Columbus Eastmoor jumped in front of Columbus Marion-Franklin 17-15 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 42-27 half margin at the Red Devils' expense.
Columbus Eastmoor thundered to a 68-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Red Devils 13-7 in the final quarter.
The last time Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Marion-Franklin played in a 65-46 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 27, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Independence . For more, click here. Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on January 24 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. For results, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.